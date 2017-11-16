Berlusconi: 'Ancelotti right for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi has joined the chorus calling for Carlo Ancelotti to become the new Italy Coach. “He’d be the right man.”

Giampiero Ventura was sacked after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and Ancelotti is the hot favourite to take over.

“If Ancelotti should be the new Coach, considering the way I know him, he’d be the right man,” Berlusconi told Porta a Porta.

“This is a moment when Italian football is not in good shape. I think it was not only a painful event, but also a serious blow to our country.

“The fact Italy aren’t at the tournament in Russia is very disappointing. Now we must get back on track, not ignoring any detail and finding a Coach with international experience.”

Although Ventura was given the boot, FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio is resisting calls to resign.

“Tavecchio was elected democratically and I have to say he operated well in many sectors, so they must let him decide what to do,” added Berlusconi.

