Skriniar: 'Not interested in Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is “not interested” in reports of Barcelona preparing an offer. “My objective is to play for Inter and get them to win.”

The former Sampdoria centre-back has seen his price-tag sky-rocket since the transfer over the summer thanks to impressive performances.

“I am not interested in Barcelona. I play for Inter and my objective is to play for Inter. I want to get them to win,” Skriniar told Mediaset Premium.

“Now we have to forget what happened on international duty and focus only on our clubs. I am very happy with my season so far and must continue like this.”

Serie A resumes this weekend with Inter hosting Atalanta on Sunday evening.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we are in front of our home fans and must win after the draw with Torino. Our objective is to reach the Champions League.”

