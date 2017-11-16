Italy approach Driussi?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Italy will call Sebastian Driussi for international duty, as the Zenit man has never played for Argentina at senior level.

The 21-year-old striker left River Plate for Zenit St Petersburg over the summer in a deal worth €15m.

He has only three goals and four assists in 22 competitive games for Roberto Mancini’s club.

According to Tuttosport and Clarin, the Italian Federation has approached Driussi to see if he is interested in representing the Azzurri.

His ancestry hails from the Friuli region and he has an Italian passport.

Driussi has played for Argentina at various youth levels, winning the Under-17 South American championship and notching up eight Under-20 caps.

