Radu: 'Rome Derby begins in summer'

By Football Italia staff

Stefan Radu notes “the Rome Derby begins the moment the Serie A fixture list is drawn up,” as Roma and Lazio supporters circle the date.

It kicks off on Saturday at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“The Rome derby begins the moment the Serie A fixture list is drawn up, as from then on, the fans will continue to remind you of the date,” Lazio defender Radu told Mediaset Premium.

“It is our duty to do everything we can to win. I am playing as a centre-back at the moment, which was the role I had when I first arrived. I don’t think I did too badly in other positions over the past few years.”

Radu is the only remaining player who had current Coach Simone Inzaghi as a teammate.

“I didn’t expect to be working with him again as my Coach, but it was a big advantage to already know the environment.”

Times have certainly changed, including the introduction of VAR – video assistant referee – in Serie A this season.

“It helps the referees and the decision to adopt it was the best possible outcome.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!