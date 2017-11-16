ADL: 'Italian system must change'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis warns even Carlo Ancelotti for Italy Coach “would be a gamble unless the entire system changes.”

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio fired Giampiero Ventura, but is refusing to resign after Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

“You have to ask Tavecchio when he’ll release the grip on his seat,” De Laurentiis told reporters at a book event.

He was asked if Ancelotti would be the right man to take over as the Azzurri tactician, but had a stark warning.

“It’s not about who is capable or not: any Coach would be a gamble unless the entire system changes. Anyone could come and fail or success. It’s a gamble.”

