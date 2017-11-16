Pellissier: 'Inglese, don't join Napoli'

Sergio Pellissier has urged teammate Roberto Inglese to stay at Chievo. “He’s ready for Napoli, but I’m not sure Napoli are ready for him.”

The Partenopei have already bought the striker for €10m, but he had been due to remain in Verona on loan until the end of the season.

That may well change to January after Arkadiusz Milik sustained a serious knee injury.

“He can play regularly at Chievo, he has the opportunity to grow and to continue scoring goals,” Pellissier told Mediaset Premium.

“At Napoli he would grow alongside fantastic players and a great Coach, but he would also run the risk of not playing very often. Inglese has such desire to prove himself and I’d be sad if he lost his way at Napoli.

“He has so much quality and I feel he could improve as a player here more than at Napoli. He is ready for Napoli, but I’m not sure Napoli are ready for him. Let’s not forget what happened with Leonardo Pavoletti.”

The Partenopei signed Pavoletti from Genoa in January 2017, but he barely featured and didn’t score a single goal before moving on to Cagliari.

