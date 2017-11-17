‘Szczesny ready to replace Buffon’

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny’s wife claims the goalkeeper is ready “to become Juventus’ No 1 when Gianluigi Buffon retires.”

Szczesny joined Juve from Arsenal over the summer after two seasons on loan at Serie A rivals Roma, and Marina Luczenko believes her husband has what it takes to succeed Buffon between the sticks.

“He’s working hard, and his objective is to become [Juve’s] No 1 when Buffon retires,” the singer told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I know how much Wojciech is learning from being close to a legend like him: it must be a unique experience.

“They’ve become very good friends, they’ve got to grips with other very quickly and they have the same objective, to win.

“I think they’ll do that again this season.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!