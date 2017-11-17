Rodriguez: Milan need time, that penalty…

Ricardo Rodriguez insists Milan and Coach Vincenzo Montella need more time but admits his penalty against Northern Ireland was wrongly awarded.

Montella’s position as Milan Coach has come under heavy scrutiny after their indifferent start to the season, which sees them already 11 points behind the Champions League places, while Rodriguez fired Switzerland to the World Cup, despite his playoff penalty stemming from a controversial handball decision.

“Being decisive against Napoli like I was for Switzerland? Why not? I can always score...” the left-back told Corriere dello Sport.

“Of course, it would be more logical to expect a goal from Kalinic or Suso, but that’s not a given. An own goal would be good too!

“We’ll go with the objective of beating Napoli. They’re good, but we also have a lot of quality in our team.

“The possibilities [for a Milan win] are there, and it would be the turning point for us. We need [the win] in order to give consistency to the work we’re doing.

“Even if things go wrong, we don’t have to break down. Football always offers another opportunity.

“We haven’t done badly against the big teams. As well as being aggressive, we must stay compact and focused for 90 minutes against Napoli.

“We must also be careful at the back and ruthless enough to take our chances because we won’t have many of them.

“After that, like I’ve already said, we can all make a difference. Playing against Callejon down the wing? He’s a very good player, but I always try to be better than my opponents.

“We don’t know yet who’ll play, but if I play, I’ll want to be the best. Who I’d take from Napoli? They’re very good and extremely quick up top.

“Their three forwards move very well because they’ve played together for a long time. They’re also very good in the middle. Napoli are a top team.

“Champions League match? Certainly. There are less of these games, but after the New Year, they’ll all be Finals.

“However, we can’t afford to ignore the rest of the League. Our objective must be to finish as high as possible. Atfer that, you’ll see where we finish.

“Montella? He’s always worked in the same way, with great commitment. He’s a Coach that conveys his ideas very well.

“After that, it’s up to us to translate them on the pitch. He’s always been calm. We’re a new team and it takes time for everyone to get involved and integrate.

“It’s not easy and this has created some difficulties. Penalty for Switzerland [against Northern Ireland] the right call? I’d say no…

“The one on D’Ambrosio in the Derby? No since the ball had already gone out, but I could see why it was given.”

