By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Stefano Sturaro says winning is “like a drug” and urges his critics on social media to “exchange opinions with him in person.”

Speaking to Tuttosport for its Friday edition, Sturaro also singled out Paulo Dybala as Juve’s “driving force” and reflected on his move from central midfield to full-back.

“Our secret? A maniacal care of small details, but also the fact everyone feels important here and that everyone who works here is the best in their respective lines of work,” began the 24-year-old.

“Allegri? The Coach also knows how loosen the tension. Dybala? He’s our little boy, but he’s also our driving force, a phenomenon, a guarantee…

“He has a strong character and immediately got to the grips with the taste of winning. When you start like that, you can’t live without it. It’s like a drug and you always want to win.

“Is he like Del Piero? I don’t know, ask him. I hope to play with him for many more years.

“Did I have a trial with Torino? Yes, I was a young lad from Sanremese and I went to play a game for Torino on a synthetic pitch.

“I was playing for Italy’s youth teams at the time, and they didn’t take me on.

“But, I’m telling the truth, I don’t even know what the trial was for! Ultimately, Genoa came in for me and took me from Sanremese.

“New role as a full-back? Allegri decides. I just adapt to the position and try to learn because it doesn’t come naturally to me.

“I watch back training sessions and matches and talk [about my performance] after training. The important thing is trying and learning from your mistakes.

“Fans? They write all sorts about me on social media, but if I met them in person, I’d willingly exchange opinions with them.

“You can’t please everyone, but I’m happy, even if I’ve never met them…

“Buffon and Italy? Gigi now deserves the Champions League even more. Football offers the opportunity to come back stronger from defeat.

“Our Azzurri players are champions that are able to juggle the national team with Juventus and private lives: they’re lethal professionals.

“The disappointment [of not qualifying for the World Cup] hasn’t entered Vinovo.”

