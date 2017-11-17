Ancelotti ‘wants reform before Italy job’

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly demanding reform in the FIGC before possibly agreeing to the Italy job.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, “informal talks” have already taken place between Ancelotti and FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio.

However, the newspaper warns “a serious project is the only solution” for the 58-year-old if he is to succeed Giampiero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup next summer.

Furthermore, the former Milan and Real Madrid boss is currently residing in Canada and would still have “no plans to travel to Europe, let alone Italy.”

