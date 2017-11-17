‘Ventura, where were Sassuolo’s players?’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Squinzi has joined the calls for Carlo Tavecchio to resign and accused Giampiero Ventura of ignoring Sassuolo players when he was Italy CT.

Italy failed to qualify for their first World Cup in 60 years, resulting in the dismissal of Ventura and demands for Tavecchio to step down.

However, Squinzi was just as puzzled by the likes of Matteo Politano and Domenico Berardi being overlooked for the playoff against Sweden.

“I didn’t feel represented by him and I still don’t,” the President told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“[Olympic chief Giovanni] Malago is right, he must leave. I believe our football can be expressed by characters of a higher level.

“No Berardi? Never mind. There were also lads being played out of position.

“I have to say about the team that lined up against Sweden, someone like [Matteo] Politano would’ve given a beautiful account of themselves, not to mention Magnanelli, Missiroli or even Acerbi.”

The Neroverdi are experiencing their toughest season since their maiden campaign in 2013-14, having won just two of their first 12 games, but Squinzi urged their critics to adopt a sense of perspective.

“We mustn’t forget that Sassuolo represent a city of 40,000 people,” he added.

“Many of them are non-EU citizens, plus they must always travel [to Mapei Stadium, around 30km away] with obvious discomforts.”

