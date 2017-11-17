Benatia in line for Juve return

By Football Italia staff

Medhi Benatia is reportedly in line to start Juventus’ Serie A match against Sampdoria on Sunday.

According to Tuttosport, Max Allegri has found a ‘new’ player at his disposal in Benatia after he fired Morocco to their first World Cup in 20 years last week.

The 30-year-old had not played for Juve since October 18 due to injury but has come back as “a Czar in defence”, writes the newspaper, given he could be the Bianconeri’s only centre-back going to Russia next summer.

Although Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani are rated likelier to start at Marassi, Benatia could yet be thrown into action, with two Champions League must-wins also coming up.

