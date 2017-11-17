Falcao: Italy, look at Brazil. Ancelotti…

By Football Italia staff

Brazil and Roma icon Paulo Roberto Falcao urges Italians to stop ‘vilifying’ their young players and notes Carlo Ancelotti “is only missing a World Cup.”

Falcao launched the careers of several Brazilian World Cup winners in 1994 during his spell as the country’s CT between 1990 and 1991, and the former midfielder felt the time had come for Italy to stage a ‘rebirth’ similar to that of the Selecao.

“It’s absurd that they’re not going to the World Cup, tragic even,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“Still, it’s time for Italy to have a rebirth and take stock. It’s not just one match but a malaise that started long ago.

“Young players? They’re always vilified in Italy. If they make two mistakes, they’re burned. We do things differently in Brazil.

“When I was CT in 1990, I launched [the international careers of] Marcio Santos, Mauro Silva and Leonardo when they were still not very well known.

“Ancelotti? As a player, he didn’t have the fabric of a Coach. He had a vision of playing but talked very little.

“The right man for Italy? I told him that he had to win a World Cup. That’s the only trophy he’s missing, although it won’t be for a while now…”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!