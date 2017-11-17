Kaka believes he could emulate Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid and enjoy success with Milan as a Coach. “Why not?”
Kaka is a free agent after leaving American side Orlando City, and the veteran midfielder has already been linked with a third spell at Milan.
“I don’t have a contract with anyone, but I still feel like a player and in the coming weeks, I’ll make a decision on my future,” he told Przeglad Sportowy.
“Becoming a Coach like Zidane? I’d like to stay in football, perhaps as a Coach or sporting director.
“In order to become a Coach, you have to hear its calling and I could use everything that I learned from Jose Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti.
“Zizou was unique as a player and he is as a Coach too. He’s suited to coaching.
“Coaching Milan? Why not? I still have Milan in my heart, like all the clubs I’ve played for. My door is open to everyone.”