‘Everton & Newcastle want Sturaro, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro’s agent claims “teams like Everton and Newcastle United” want the midfielder but assures he is only thinking about “doing well for Juventus.”

Sturaro has played just six times for Juve this season, fuelling speculation that the 24-year-old could move to the Premier League, but Stefano Volpi made it clear his client was only focused on helping the Bianconeri.

“It’s a pleasure for Stefano that he’s wanted by clubs at home and abroad,” he told ll Bianconero.

“In the Premier League, for example, interest always comes from teams like Everton and Newcastle.

“Sincerely, however, all of this is very premature. He’s always thinking about doing well for Juventus.

“To do this, he wants to get into his third proper year of belonging to this club, where he has gone from being young to no longer being so.

“His best trait is that he doesn’t feel competition. He tends to consider everyone as a teammate and always tries to sacrifice himself when he plays.”

