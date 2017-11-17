NEWS
Friday November 17 2017
Valencia: Zaza needs surgery
By Football Italia staff

Valencia boss Marcelino admits Simone Zaza needs knee surgery after aggravating a meniscus tear while training with Italy.

Zaza’s nine goals for Valencia have fired them to second in La Liga, with only Barcelona above them, but his campaign could be disrupted after Marcelino revealed the striker already had an injury before he pulled out of Italy’s World Cup playoff against Sweden.

“Zaza’s had a partial tear in the external meniscus of his knee for a while,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Sometimes it’s blocked and he can’t play. He’s okay for now, but at some point he’ll have to undergo surgery. It can’t be cured with rest.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies