Valencia: Zaza needs surgery

By Football Italia staff

Valencia boss Marcelino admits Simone Zaza needs knee surgery after aggravating a meniscus tear while training with Italy.

Zaza’s nine goals for Valencia have fired them to second in La Liga, with only Barcelona above them, but his campaign could be disrupted after Marcelino revealed the striker already had an injury before he pulled out of Italy’s World Cup playoff against Sweden.

“Zaza’s had a partial tear in the external meniscus of his knee for a while,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Sometimes it’s blocked and he can’t play. He’s okay for now, but at some point he’ll have to undergo surgery. It can’t be cured with rest.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!