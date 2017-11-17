Spalletti: Inter fans are timeless

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti hailed Inter’s fans for being timeless as unlike their Coaches, “you’re always there.”

Spalletti has taken Inter to third in Serie A, still without a defeat after 12 games, but the Coach made it clear none of that could have been achieved without the Nerazzurri’s supporters.

“Thank you for this big embrace,” he began at a dinner arranged by Inter’s official fan club at San Siro on Thursday evening.

“With all of you, everything becomes easier: we’ve found you at San Siro from the off. You took on some of our responsibilities and, for us, it was important to immediately feel your closeness.

“You make us feel stronger, and it’s this feeling that’s struck me at Inter.

“There was Herrera’s era, that of Trapattoni or that of Mourinho. For you, however, there’s no historical period because you’re always there.

“Seeing our average of 60,000 spectators at San Siro makes me want to go back in time, when stadiums were full of children and families.

“Are there any potential starters in the Primavera team? I’m following them and I must say that my collaboration with Stefano Vecchi is something exceptional.

“He tells me their qualities and makes them available to me. Therefore, we must reward those who have the technical and mental qualities needed to become champions.”

