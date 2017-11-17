EDF: No Schick, Nainggolan…

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco confirms Patrik Schick will miss Roma-Lazio on Saturday, while a decision on Radja Nainggolan will be made just before kick-off.

Schick’s only appearance for Roma remains a 15-minute cameo against Verona in September due to a string of muscle injuries, while a groin problem ruled Nainggolan out of Belgiums friendlies over the past fortnight.

Today and tomorrow, I’ll make a decision whether to play Nainggolan,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Schick? He won’t be called up. He’s on a gradual road to recovery, but I repeat: he won’t be back for as long as he doesn’t feel right. We don’t want to risk another injury.

“Italy’s failure? Two of their players were also Roman and ‘romanisti’ [De Rossi and Florenzi].

“I hope tomorrow’s game makes things right for them, playing with the right ‘anger’ and pride that sets them aside from everyone else.

“Lazio? They’ve posed difficulties for all the teams they’ve faced so far. They have the quality and ability to go forward quickly, while Immobile is their most dangerous player and deadliest weapon in terms of goals and assists.

“Next Italy CT? I don’t have any preferences. I just want us to start working in a certain way.

“After that, we have so many Coaches to choose from. It’d be too easy to say Ancelotti, even if I obviously like him a lot.”

Last week marked 10 years since the death of Lazio fan Gabriele Sandri, who was accidentally shot by a police officer while travelling to San Siro for his team’s match against Inter in November 2007.

“Sport must unite and not divide us,” added Di Francesco.

“I was struck by the affection from the 10th anniversary of Sandri’s death: this is the sport we want.

“I hope it’s a great match tomorrow, although I obviously hope that Roma will win.”

