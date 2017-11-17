Ventura rues Italy faliure

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura admits he feels “a sense of incompleteness” after his Italy failure but is backing his successor to take them “back where they belong.”

Ventura was sacked after he became the first CT in 60 years not to take Italy to a World Cup, but the 69-year-old suggested problems behind the scenes contributed to his disastrous spell.

“These have been difficult days and ones of profound sadness,” he told ANSA.

“I’ve felt a sense of incompleteness from the moment I didn’t qualify for the World Cup.

“Coaching the national team gave me a sense of belonging and pride that I never felt before because there was no job nothing bigger.

“I gave everything and worked with sincerity and professionalism. I didn’t succeed, but I coached a group of lads that I’ll never stop thanking.

“I also worked to prepare our youngest players for the big jump that they could and can still make to enrich our whole, footballing movement.

“In football, wins are always earned through the work of many people. At the same time, defeats, especially the most painful ones, can’t be explained by only one answer.

“In the moment of failure, answers must be given to a long series of questions.

“Now, at the time of starting again, I’ll be Italy’s biggest fan and I hope my successor takes Italy back where they belong.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!