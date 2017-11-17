Conte: Italy return very difficult

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has distanced himself from the vacant Italy job, admitting it would be “very difficult” for him to return.

Conte guided Italy to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, only being denied a last-four place by a penalty shootout, but while describing their World Cup failure as a ‘disaster’, the former Juventus boss made it clear he was only focused on Chelsea.

“This is not a great moment for my country to miss the World Cup, it means it is a disaster for us,” he said at a Press conference.

“You know very well how important football is in Italy. It happened. For sure they have to find the right solution and improve the solution.

“I think that now it is very difficult because in this moment it is not simple. There are a lot of rumours and news.

“They need to take the best option for Italy.”

