‘Driussi open to Italy call-up’

By Football Italia staff

Sebastian Driussi’s agent claims the Zenit St Petersburg striker is open to an Italy call-up – but only if he does not receive one from Argentina.

Reports of Driussi possibly switching to Italy first emerged on Thursday, given the 21-year-old has yet to represent Argentina at senior level and holds an Italian passport.

“Having played for all their youth teams, he’s still hopeful of being called up and giving his all to Argentina,” Gustavo Pedrozo told Calciomercato.it.

“If this isn’t the case, obviously wearing Italy’s jersey would be an incredible experience for him.

“We’re sad about what’s happening to a national team [Italy] that deserves nothing but praise.

“He’s a lad who adapts quickly enough to new situations. He’s feeling very good at Zenit and for now, he’s only thinking about improving and breaking new ground.”

Driussi was linked with Roma over the summer but eventually followed Roberto Mancini to Zenit, where he has scored three goals and assisted four in 22 appearances.

