Montella: Milan can match Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan “can hurt Napoli” on Saturday, despite the Partenopei “probably playing the best football in Europe.”

Speaking at a Press conference for the trip to the San Paolo, Montella also discussed Milan’s plans for the January transfer window and accused Italy of focusing youth development too much on results.

“Napoli probably play the best football in Europe, but I’m convinced we can hurt them,” explained the Coach.

“Press low or high? It’s a difficult decision to make, but regardless of the tactical aspect, our confidence and aggression will count for something.

“We’ll have to be well organised, with the objective of making them run as much as possible.

“Insigne? Doesn’t he have a fever? Maybe I’m still dreaming… The stakes are the same in this game as all the others.

“This match is the same as our next one and, like I said, we’ll have to be organised and be so for 90 minutes.

“Mertens? He’s found his home in a position that was unheard of for him until last year. Now he attacks with depth and he’s done great to improve in such a short period of time.

“What strikes the most about him is his willingness to sacrifice himself, and this is also true for Insigne and Callejon, who are both very good.

“No Ghoulam? He’s a great player, but Napoli’s left-hand side functions perfectly and we’ll still be facing a competitive team. Mario Rui has very similar characteristics to the Algerian.

“Failure to qualify for the World Cup? It’s something that damages our football so much.

“I don’t like to make hasty judgments, but we need men who can manage our football politically and a big name is needed.

“My brief experience in youth football taught me one thing: we think too much about the result, and that unfortunately penalises our young players.

“We forget about their growth as individuals too often. They need to develop on both football and human levels.

“There’s so much work to be done, but it’s crucial that we evaluate everything with extreme calmness and clarity.

“Milan’s future? We’re finding our identity. The next few games will be tough and I’m sorry that we’re about to face such a good team.

“The club invested so much in the summer and we all have the objective of getting back up to scratch.

“Bonucci? He’s recovering, he’s done his time. Andre Silva? He went with his national team and I’m not worried about him. It’s all normal.

“Biglia? He’s trained with us since the beginning of the week and he’s fine. Transfers? There are still 50 days left [until the window reopens].

“I talk to Mirabelli every day and we know the strengths and weaknesses of our squad.

“Every team can be strengthened, but we’re very focused on these players and I see great potential in them.

“New fitness coach? Not much has changed yet, but you can already feel Innaurato’s impact. He has so much experience and he’ll be a big help.”

