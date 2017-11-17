Milan: Bonaventura in, Calhanoglu out

By Football Italia staff

Giacomo Bonaventura is back in Milan’s squad for their match against Napoli in Serie A on Friday, but there is no Hakan Calhanoglu.

The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT tomorrow – click here for a preview.

Bonaventura had been out for the past three weeks with a knee injury, but the midfielder has been passed fit to face Napoli.

However, Calhanoglu does not travel due to what Sky Sport Italia describes as “a slight physical problem”.

Milan squad for Napoli: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Borini, Gabbia, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Silva, Suso

