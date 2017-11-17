NEWS
Friday November 17 2017
Milan: Bonaventura in, Calhanoglu out
By Football Italia staff

Giacomo Bonaventura is back in Milan’s squad for their match against Napoli in Serie A on Friday, but there is no Hakan Calhanoglu.

The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT tomorrow – click here for a preview.

Bonaventura had been out for the past three weeks with a knee injury, but the midfielder has been passed fit to face Napoli.

However, Calhanoglu does not travel due to what Sky Sport Italia describes as “a slight physical problem”.

Milan squad for Napoli: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Borini, Gabbia, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Silva, Suso

