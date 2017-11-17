Mirabelli: ‘Milan are confident’

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits Napoli are “a great team” but “we have huge confidence in our lads”.

The Rossoneri face the league leaders tomorrow night at the San Paolo, as they look to make up ground on the Champions League places.

“The team is good, we have great confidence in our lads,” Mirabelli told Sky.

“Napoli are a great team though, and we have to give everything and more to get a positive result. We’re confident, because we’ve worked pretty well during the week despite the international break.

“Both Napoli and Torino are excellent teams, but we hope to continue as we have been. We have confidence, then the match with Austria Vienna is a crossroads for our journey in Europe.

“We’re counting on closing out qualification on Thursday because it’s important to us.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!