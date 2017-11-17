Albiol: ‘Scudetto not easy’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Raul Albiol admits winning the Scudetto “will not be easy” but “we want to stay up there”.

The Partenopei are top of Serie A, a point ahead of champions Juventus, and fans are dreaming of a first title since 1990.

“It won’t be easy,” Albiol cautioned, speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We started the season with the mentality of wanting to overcome though. The others are strong, so we’ll have to suffer and win even more to finish first.

“Juventus? It’s obvious they’re favourites, the last six years tell you that. But we want to stay up there and be in with a chance of winning it on the final day.

“For that reason, we really can’t afford to get much wrong.”

Maurizio Sarri’s side face Milan tomorrow, and the Spaniard doesn’t think the Rossoneri’s poor start to the season means much.

“The table doesn’t matter much in these cases, it doesn’t mean anything. The Rossoneri are a totally renewed team and they have excellent players, with quality.

“They represent a dangerous opponent, regardless of the difficulties they’ve experienced at the start of the season.”

Albiol was also asked about his life in Naples, and the differences with his native Spain.

“I don’t watch much TV, but every now and then I watch my big brother on the Spanish channels. I have four children, but I want a fifth if we win the Scudetto - obviously my wife will have to agree to that!

“Of the four the most trouble is the youngest, Mia. She man marks me but I can’t stop her - it’s a direct red!

“You eat well in Naples, Italian cuisine is very similar to the Spanish one. Italian ham is good, but on that score Spain wins 2-0.

“Mozzarella or Spanish cheese? I think in this case mozzarella wins. I don’t cook at home, I don’t know how to do practically anything.

“Paella or fresh fish? I’m from Valencia, I have to say paella…

“I like to hear [Lorenzo] Insigne talk in the Neapolitan dialect. I can’t understand any of it, but I like to hear it!”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!