Marcelino: ‘Zaza has meniscus issue’

By Football Italia staff

Valencia Coach Marcelino says Simone Zaza has had a meniscus problem “for quite some time”, which kept him out of Italy’s play-off games.

The striker was called-up for the first time since Euro 2016 for the games with Sweden, but an injury in training meant he was unable to feature for the Azzurri.

“He has had a partial tear of his external meniscus for quite some time,” Marcelino said in his Press conference ahead of the Espanyol game.

“He has had small problems that last for a short period of time but after three days, he can train normally again.

“So this can continue as long as it isn't affecting him negatively.

“He’s fit for this Sunday's game because he has trained as normal, with a good attitude and without any kind of limitations.

“I don't know the full details about it because the situation was explained to me in a general way but rest assured, we're never going to make a decision which risks his health.

“He will play, compete and train until his knee says no more.”

