Allegri looks for 300th win

By Football Italia staff

If Juventus beat Sampdoria on Sunday, it will be Massimiliano Allegri’s 300th victory as a Coach.

The Bianconeri are currently a point off the top of Serie A, and will take to the field already knowing the result between leaders Napoli and Milan, as that game is played tomorrow night.

While a win would be important in the Scudetto race, it would also see Allegri reach a personal milestone.

The tactician has won 299 professional games, with the first coming when his Aglianese side beat Carrarese 3-2 in the lower league Coppa Italia on August 20, 2003.

Since then, Allegri has achieved 194 Serie A wins, 42 in the Lega Pro, 26 in the Coppa Italia and the lower league Coppa Italia, 32 in European competition and five in various other tournaments.

Juve have won their last four matches against the Blucerchiati at Marassi, and would equal their record streak if they win, having won five in a row between 1972-73 and 1976-77; as well as between 1998-99 and 2005-06.

