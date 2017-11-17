NEWS
Friday November 17 2017
Moratti: ‘Ancelotti perfect for Italy’
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti says Carlo Ancelotti is “without doubt perfect” for the next Italy CT.

Giampiero Ventura was sacked this week after failing to reach the World Cup, and the former Real Madrid and Milan boss has emerged as one of the favourites to replace him.

“Ancelotti is without doubt perfect for the position of the new national team Commissario Tecnico,” Moratti told reporters in Milan.

“The failure to qualify? It’s certainly a very negative fact and it’s not just a footballing thing, it’s about the emotion and passion of the country, but it went how it went.

“At the end of the day it’s a relative drama, even if it’s important.”

