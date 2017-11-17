NEWS
Friday November 17 2017
Schick out of Derby della Capitale
By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Patrik Schick is out of the Derby della Capitale with Lazio, but Radja Nainggolan is included.

The first Rome derby of the season takes place tomorrow, and there were fears over Nainggolan’s fitness after he was forced out of the Belgium squad.

However, the midfielder has been included in Eusebio Di Francesco’s squad so he could feature tomorrow.

Patrik Schick, on the other hand, is still not fully fit and has been left out of the 23-man squad.

Roma squad to face Lazio: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Bruno Peres, Emerson Palmieri, Monolas, Castan, Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson, Perotti, Dzeko, Under, Defrel, El Shaarawy

