Buffon has further records to break

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon could break a further two Serie A records before his planned retirement at the end of the season.

The Juventus goalkeeper wanted to bow out after the 2018 World Cup, which would have been his sixth, but Italy failed to qualify.

There are nevertheless still two records the 39-year-old could realistically break before he hangs up the gloves.

Buffon currently sits second in the all-time list for most Serie A appearances, with 627 to Paolo Maldini’s 647.

Therefore, if the veteran plays in 21 of the remaining 26 league matches, he’d retire as the man who has played the most games in Italy’s top flight.

In addition, by the official record Buffon is currently tied for first place in terms of Scudetti won.

While Juventus continue to claim the 2004-05 and 2005-06 titles stripped in the Calciopoli scandal, officially the goalkeeper has eight Scudetti.

That ties him with Virginio Rosetta, Giovanni Ferrari and Beppe Furino, but if the Bianconeri can win the title again this season Buffon would retire with nine, although the man himself would count it as 11.

Buffon already holds the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper, longest run without conceding [974 minutes], and most consecutive clean sheets [10].

In addition, he has played more minutes than anyone for Juventus, as well as holding the record for most Champions League appearances for the Old Lady.

Alessandro Del Piero holds the Juve appearance record with 705, and Buffon would need another 70 appearances to match that.

For his country though, the goalkeeper is far ahead for most caps with 175, with the draw with Sweden on Monday night likely the last of those.

Among his other Nazionale records are most clean sheets [77], highest number of penalties saved [5] and most games as captain, with Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro both on 79.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!