Chelsea watch Skriniar and Candreva

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are sending scouts to Inter’s match against Atalanta on Sunday night to view Milan Skriniar and Antonio Candreva.

According to FCInterNews.it, figures working for Antonio Conte have tickets for the Serie A encounter at San Siro this weekend.

The players under their steely gaze will be centre-back Skriniar and right-sided winger Candreva.

It’s certainly not the first time that Chelsea have been linked with Candreva, who was always a favourite for Conte during his two years as Italy Coach.

The 30-year-old former Lazio man is under contract until June 2020 and contributed four assists in 12 Serie A games this season.

His price-tag is believed to be in the region of €30m.

Skriniar only joined Inter over the summer from Sampdoria for €23m, but his performances have seen that valuation sky-rocket in just a couple of months.

The 22-year-old Slovakia international even made his mark with two goals in 12 Serie A appearances, but above all has been a rock at the centre of Luciano Spalletti’s defence.

Chelsea face strong competition, as Skriniar has already attracted attention from clubs including Barcelona.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!