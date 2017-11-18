Nesta quits Miami FC for 'new challenge'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Nesta announced he is leaving his post as Coach of Miami FC for “a new challenge” and could be heading back to Italy.

The former Lazio and Milan defender had been the tactician at the NASL club, which is co-owned by his old teammate Paolo Maldini.

“After two amazing and challenging years, my journey with Miami FC comes to an end,” wrote Nesta on Instagram.

“I want to thank the all the people that worked with me during this adventure, first of all Riccardo SIlva, Mauro Pederzoli and Darren McCartney. A lot of thank you and gratitude to all Miami FC supporters that followed our games with excitement and passion.

“And last but not least I want to remember and thank my amazing guys, the Miami FC players, from whom I learned a lot during the time spent with them. Good luck for next season. I’m ready for a new challenge. #vamosmiami”

Miami FC were a new franchise founded in 2016 and this season topped the table both in Spring and Fall, reaching the semi-finals of the NASL Play-offs.

Nesta's next move is likely to be a return to Italy, where the Azzurri are undergoing profound changes after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

New blood is needed at the Federation and in the Nazionale staff, with Carlo Ancelotti the favourite to be the new Coach.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!