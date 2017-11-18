Nainggolan and Immobile to start

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan and Ciro Immobile are expected to shake off injuries in order to start today’s massive Rome Derby.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Both Coaches have concerns going into the showdown at the Stadio Olimpico and the game is simply too important to miss, so all reports point to the big doubts pushing through the pain barrier.

Nainggolan returned early from international duty in Belgian with a muscular issue, but has been working extra shifts in training to get himself ready for the Derby della Capitale.

Although the decision will go down to the wire, it’s reported ‘Ninja’ will grit his teeth and start even if not fully fit.

The same goes for Lazio hitman Immobile, who is top of the Capocannoniere charts and has been a guiding light so far this season.

He returned from Italy’s World Cup play-off disappointment carrying a knock and reportedly told fans that if it had been any other match this weekend, he would certainly have been on the bench.

With Felipe Caicedo and Felipe Anderson also injured, there are very few alternatives to Immobile, so Luis Nani was tested as the centre-forward.

Wallace also misses out and Adam Marusic is expected to get the nod on the right side of midfield.

Roma’s defence looks to be Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio, though Juan Jesus is pushing the Argentina international for a spot.

Roma (probable): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Lazio (probable): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!