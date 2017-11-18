Sacchi: 'Milan could beat Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi “would not be surprised” to see Milan win this evening’s trip to Serie A leaders Napoli and explains how to “defuse the bomb.”

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“I am curious to see what happens, because you never know how a team will react after the break for international duty,” the former Rossoneri and Italy Coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Napoli are dominating so far this season, but Milan’s victory at Sassuolo last time out might’ve given them a real boost in energy.

“While Napoli are like a beautiful machine, they need to be revving to the max in order to get a result. When the engine isn’t running perfectly smoothly…

“I would not be surprised by a Milan win tonight, assuming of course than Napoli aren’t at their usual levels. Maurizio Sarri’s team have only one way of getting a result: beautiful football. There are no other options. They aren’t formidable on set plays and certainly can’t rely on physical strength.

“Their lone method of achieving victories is by moving the ball so quickly that the opponents are knocked to the ground. If Milan manage to slow them down, then there could be a surprise.”

Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A this season, but have lost in the Champions League to Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk.

“You can stop Napoli with defensive organisation, preventative marking and everyone sacrificing themselves for the team. That is how you defuse the Napoli bomb.”

