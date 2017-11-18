Juventus target Thuram Junior

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly approached Khephren Thuram, the 16-year-old son of their former defender Lilian, from the Monaco youth team.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Bianconeri have set their sights on another generation of the Thuram family.

The teenager is already an Under-19 player at the club and made his debut in the UEFA Youth League.

Unlike his father, Khephren plays primarily in midfield and has been called the new Patrick Vieira – another ex-Juventus star.

He already has 12 caps and one goal for France at Under-16 level.

Lilian Thuram, now 45, wore the Juventus jersey from 2001 to 2006 before ending his career at Barcelona.

He too started out in the Monaco youth academy and left France for Parma in 1996.

