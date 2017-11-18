Official: New Chiesa contract

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa has officially extended his contract with Fiorentina to June 2022, despite interest from Juventus, Napoli, PSG and Chelsea.

The versatile winger just turned 20 last month and his contract was due to expire in 2021.

Today’s announcement confirms he has put pen to paper on a new deal just 10 months after his last contract.

It’s reported there is no release clause in this new contract and his wages are bumped up to €2m per year, but it won't stall approaches from European giants.

Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have been the most persistent so far, but Juventus, Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested.

So far this season, Chiesa has contributed two goals and three assists in 11 Serie A games.

He is the son of former Fiorentina and Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!