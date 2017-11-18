Immobile ready for Roma-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile is in the Lazio squad to face Roma in today’s Derby della Capitale, but it remains to be seen if he can start.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Biancocelesti only name their squad on the morning of a game and Coach Simone Inzaghi released his squad list just hours before kick-off.

As expected, they are missing Wallace, Felipe Anderson, Davide Di Gennaro and Felipe Caicedo, leaving only three available forwards.

Immobile is in the squad, but remains a doubt after returning from international duty with Italy suffering from an injury.

If the Capocannoniere can’t make it, then Luis Nani will be used as a makeshift centre-forward.

Thomas Strakosha also left the Albania training camp early, but he has shaken off that knock.

Lazio squad for Roma: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Lukaku, Marusic, Mauricio, Patric, Radu; Jordao, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Murgia, Neto, Parolo; Immobile, Nani, Palombi

