Allegri to quit Coaches' Association?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Juventus boss Max Allegri could quit the Italian Coaches’ Association in protest over Renzo Ulivieri’s defence of Carlo Tavecchio.

Former Bologna tactician Ulivieri is the President of the Italian Coaches’ Association, a union of managers.

There are wide calls for current FIGC President Tavecchio to resign after Italy boss Giampiero Ventura was sacked for failing to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Probably the lone voice defending Tavecchio and his intention to remain was Ulivieri.

He also declared that the chief of the CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) Giovanni Malagò was “no longer recognised as my boss” after demanding Tavecchio resign.

According to the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Juventus Coach Allegri is prepared to quit the Association and many more of his colleagues could follow.

Ulivieri’s vote proved decisive to get Tavecchio re-elected as President of the Federation and the 76-year-old is also Vice-President of the FIGC.

