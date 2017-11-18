Antalyaspor target Antonelli

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Luca Antonelli could be set for a new experience at Antalyaspor with former Rossoneri Coach Leonardo.

According to Sky Sport Italia, there has been an approach from Turkey for the 30-year-old left-back.

His current contract at San Siro is due to expire in June 2019, but a January transfer is on the cards, as he receives so little playing time.

So far this season, Antonelli has made only seven competitive appearances for the club, scoring one goal, for a total 316 minutes of football.

It’s believed the cost of the operation would be in the region of €2m.

