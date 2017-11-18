Totti: 'Derby from new perspective'

It’s the first Derby della Capitale without Francesco Totti in over 20 years, so the former Roma captain marked the occasion with a message.

“Today I will certain feel a new sensation, as after so many derbies experienced on the pitch, I am living my first from another perspective, which is different and fascinating,” wrote Totti on social media.

“What does not change is my love for these club colours.

“I hope today’s derby will be a festival of sport, my sport, the most beautiful, the one I have always loved and will never stop loving!”

Totti will be in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico, now working on the staff of director of sport Monchi.

