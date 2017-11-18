NEWS
Saturday November 18 2017
Pjaca back in action for Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca finally makes his Juventus comeback after eight months today, featuring for the youth team against Milan.

The 22-year-old Croatia international has been out of action since the end of March, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly with Estonia.

He is named in the starting XI of the Juventus Primavera youth side, who take on Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan today.

As there are no reserve sides in Serie A, it is typical for players making their way back from long injury lay-offs to get minutes in their legs playing for the youth team instead.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies