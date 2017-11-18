Pjaca back in action for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca finally makes his Juventus comeback after eight months today, featuring for the youth team against Milan.

The 22-year-old Croatia international has been out of action since the end of March, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly with Estonia.

He is named in the starting XI of the Juventus Primavera youth side, who take on Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan today.

As there are no reserve sides in Serie A, it is typical for players making their way back from long injury lay-offs to get minutes in their legs playing for the youth team instead.

