Branchini: Ancelotti rejects Italy job

By Football Italia staff

According to agent Giovanni Branchini, Carlo Ancelotti has turned down an offer to become the new Italy Coach.

The former Bayern Munich man had been the favourite for the role after Giampiero Ventura was sacked for missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Negotiations are believed to have begun over the last couple of days, but Ancelotti was said to be reticent unless there were reforms of the Italian football system, including the status of under-fire FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio.

Now, agent Branchini – who among others negotiated Pep Guardiola’s move to Bayern Munich – told Radio Deejay that Ancelotti has “turned down” the Italy job.

Other alternatives include the return of Antonio Conte after his two-year spell at Chelsea or Zenit Coach Roberto Mancini.

