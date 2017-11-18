Giampaolo: 'Samp go for it with Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo warned Sampdoria must “go for it” against Juventus, as “football is not an abstract concept or a mathematical calculation.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“A result tomorrow would boost our self-confidence, but in the next 50 days we’re gambling with all we’ve accrued over the last four months. We mustn’t be surprised by anything and have to take it one game at a time,” said Giampaolo in his Press conference.

“We won’t change what we usually do. I certainly don’t need to motivate my players for a match like this. A team must not use up too much nervous energy before it has even kicked off. The players have to go out there and enjoy themselves.

“On paper, there’s no comparison with Juventus, but football is not an abstract concept, it is not a mathematical calculation. Samp have the duty to go for it.”

Giampaolo has lost all his previous encounter with Juventus during his career.

“It has to happen sooner or later. The good thing about football is that you can have the best game of your life and your opponents can be on an off day. Samp will never lack for mentality.

“A victory over Juventus would be very prestigious, there is a lot at stake and we want to go for it. We had a very good performance against the Bianconeri last season, even if we lost 1-0. Just the fact we’re going in targeting success is half a victory for Sampdoria.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!