Juan Cuadrado is in the Juventus squad travelling to face Sampdoria, but Gigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli will not start, confirmed Max Allegri.

Cuadrado returned early from Colombia with a muscular issue and has been training separately from his teammates, but is still part of the travelling party.

Rodrigo Bentancur is not included, but Coach Allegri confirmed Italy internationals Buffon and Barzagli “will not play tomorrow.

“They are fine, but are shaking off a profound disappointment. Life goes on and they will overcome it.”

Both Buffon and Barzagli are retiring from international duty after Italy lost the 2018 World Cup play-off to Sweden, 1-0 on aggregate.

“Miralem Pjanic and Cuadrado are available, but I’ll decide tomorrow whether or not to use them.”

Juventus squad for Sampdoria: Buffon, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Howedes, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Bernardeschi

