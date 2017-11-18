Almost 70 per cent want Ancelotti for Italy

By Football Italia staff

A poll of Football Italia readers reveals close to 70 per cent of people think Carlo Ancelotti should be the new Italy CT.

Giampiero Ventura was sacked by the FIGC this week, having failed to take the Azzurri to the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Following his dismissal, Football Italia considered five possible candidates to take the national team to the 2020 European Championships.

Among the potential names were Roberto Mancini, currently at Zenit St Petersburg, Juventus boss Max Allegri and Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this season.

Over 5,000 people then responded to a poll of the likely candidates, with Nantes Coach Claudio Ranieri also included as an option.

Voting closed this afternoon, with a landslide result for Ancelotti.

Carletto took 67 per cent of the 5,340 votes, a majority of over two-thirds.

Allegri came second with 13 per cent, with Ranieri on 11 per cent and Mancini last on 9 per cent.

It appears that Ancelotti is the first choice for the FIGC too, but it was reported this morning that he won't start talks until the future of President Carlo Tavecchio is clarified.

The Federation chief is facing calls to resign after the World Cup failure, and the former Milan and Real Madrid boss doesn't want to take the job purely to boost Tavecchio's standing.

