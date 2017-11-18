Allegri: 'Italy? Absolutely not'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri has ruled himself out of the running for the Italy job and urged Juventus to “take it one game at a time” against Sampdoria and Barcelona.

In today’s Press conference, the Coach was asked if he would be interested in replacing Giampiero Ventura for the Nazionale.

“Absolutely not,” was his reply. “It is an ambition of mine, but not now. I have a contract with Juventus, I am happy here and need to build the Bianconeri future.

“We can talk about it again in a few years, if I am given that possibility.”

There were also reports Allegri was ready to quit the Italian Coaches’ Association in protest at President Renzo Ulivieri’s defence of FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio.

“If I have to make a decision, I will do so in the opportune venue. There are things that are working and others that are not working. Some of us were born to chat and others weren’t.”

With Barcelona coming up in the Champions League next week and Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon, Allegri is eager to spread the strain over his squad.

“Paulo Dybala could be left out, as I have to choose between him and Federico Bernardeschi. I have many doubts for tomorrow. Gigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli won’t start, as they are overcoming a huge disappointment” after Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

“Juventus are in the running for Champions League progress and are one point off an extraordinary Napoli team in the Serie A table, so I’d say we are on track.

“Until January 6, it is going to be a series of crucial head-to-head games. It’s not easy to play Samp, as they are unbeaten at home and have improved compared to last season. We will need a strong performance.

“This year, we’ve conceded 11 goals in seven games and that’s a lot for Juventus, so we must improve.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!