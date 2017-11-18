Tommasi: 'Coaches want Tavecchio out'

By Football Italia staff

Damiano Tommasi, President of the Players’ Association, said Max Allegri is “not alone” in wanting FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio to resign.

While Coach Giampiero Ventura was fired for Italy’s failure to reach the 2018 World Cup, Federation President Tavecchio has resisted all calls for his resignation.

This fuelled reports that Juventus boss Allegri was planning to quit the Italian Coaches’ Association in protest at their own chief, Renzo Ulivieri, supporting Tavecchio.

“He is not alone, as this is a sentiment that is widely felt throughout the community of Coaches. They too hope to change the trend of this situation,” Tommasi told Radio Deejay.

“On the one hand, I know this decision won’t change much in terms of votes, but if there are 14 million people watching, then that’s different.

“The CT is a flag that we put out there and is not the most urgent element right now, as the urgency is to put in motion a 10-year project for Italian football, something that already brought great success in France and Germany.

“People ask me to no longer send players off for international duty with Italy in these circumstances. I don’t know what plan Tavecchio will present and I don’t see why we can’t go towards a new election to have more prospects for the sport.”

