Moratti: 'Inter sale nothing like Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti claims their takeover cannot be compared to that of Milan because “our operation was fully transparent.”

The Yonghong Li purchase of the Rossoneri from Silvio Berlusconi continues to raise question marks, as while UEFA consider their Financial Fair Play plan, the New York Times ran a report on the empty offices of Li’s supposed mining company.

Inter were sold to Asian investors first, as Moratti handed some of his shares to Indonesian Erick Thohir before Chinese conglomerate Suning Group swooped in.

“There is absolutely no similarity between my sale of the Inter shares to Thohir and that of Milan, as the characteristics are clearly different,” Moratti told La Repubblica newspaper.

“Our operation was fully transparent over only a few months. It would not be fair or right to make any comparisons.”

