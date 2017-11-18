NEWS
Saturday November 18 2017
Moratti: 'Inter sale nothing like Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti claims their takeover cannot be compared to that of Milan because “our operation was fully transparent.”

The Yonghong Li purchase of the Rossoneri from Silvio Berlusconi continues to raise question marks, as while UEFA consider their Financial Fair Play plan, the New York Times ran a report on the empty offices of Li’s supposed mining company.

Inter were sold to Asian investors first, as Moratti handed some of his shares to Indonesian Erick Thohir before Chinese conglomerate Suning Group swooped in.

“There is absolutely no similarity between my sale of the Inter shares to Thohir and that of Milan, as the characteristics are clearly different,” Moratti told La Repubblica newspaper.

“Our operation was fully transparent over only a few months. It would not be fair or right to make any comparisons.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies