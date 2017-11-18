Tavecchio: 'All Ventura's fault'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio blamed axed Coach Giampiero Ventura for making “completely the wrong decisions” in the World Cup play-off.

Ventura was fired after the 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden, which saw the Azzurri miss the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Tavecchio has refused to resign, but sat down for an interview with Le Iene, of which a snippet was released this afternoon.

“The debacle was a technical one. He made completely wrong decisions on the line-up. It was the fault of the Coach.”

It was pointed out to the Federation chief that he too had chosen Ventura for the job.

“I know. I haven’t been sleeping for four days. I sleep and I wake,” he said, appearing on the verge of tears.

“We should’ve gone around those Swedish giants with the little players, keeping the ball on the ground. Instead, those players were on the bench. It was completely the wrong line-up.”

Today it is reported that Carlo Ancelotti has turned down the Azzurri job, while Max Allegri and Roberto Mancini also pulled out of the running.

