Fiorentina lose pair for SPAL

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are without Cyril Thereau and Milan Badelj for their trip to SPAL on Sunday afternoon.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Coach Stefano Pioli has fitness issues to deal with, as striker Thereau and midfielder Badelj are out of action.

Defender Vincent Laurini is in the squad, but unlikely to be fit enough for a place in the starting XI.

Fiorentina squad for SPAL: Astori, Benassi, Biraghi, Cerofolini, Chiesa, Dias, Dragowski, Eysseric, Gaspar, Hagi, Babacar, Laurini, Lo Faso, Milenkovic, Olivera, Pezzella, Sanchez, Saponara, Simeone, Sportiello, Veretout, Vitor Hugo, Zekhnini

